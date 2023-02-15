The public is invited to learn about 4-H at an open house at Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

February is annual 4-H enrollment month. Once they enroll, youth can join a club, exhibit projects at the county and state fair, participate in contests and apply for special awards and recognition.

4-H is Nebraska’s largest youth development organization — empowering nearly 140,000 members across the state. With the support of 12,000 volunteers, Nebraska 4-H helps youth develop and practice life skills through clubs, camps, school enrichment, afterschool and special interest programs. In Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties, more than 500 members and 100 volunteers are involved in 4-H.

For more information, go to 4h.unl.edu, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at Instagram.com/nebraska4h.