Public invited to attend NPCC holiday concert

North Platte Community College student Trenton Emmons of McCook plays during a fall concert at NPCC in October. He will also be one of the performers during a holiday concert at NPCC, hosted by the NPCC music department, at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9. The event is free and open to the public. It will include performances by NPCC’s concert choir, jazz band and Knightingales. The college’s new youth choir, the Prairie Angels Chorale, will also be featured. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.