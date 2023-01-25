Public invited to enter, eat at North Platte Community College chili cook-off

Entries are being accepted for a chili cook-off Feb. 11 at North Platte Community College.

NPCC’s Student Life department is hosting the event to raise money for the NPCC Foundation Angel Fund. The fund helps students when unexpected circumstances require emergency financial assistance.

There’s no cost to compete. Those who enter should take enough chili for a panel of three judges to taste as well as any serving utensils or toppings they might need. The college will supply all bowls, spoons and napkins.

Contestants may offer extra chili to the public at their discretion. Judging will start at 12:30 p.m. in the fireplace area of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.

Winners will be announced during halftime of the NPCC Knights women’s basketball game, which begins at 2 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Gym against Southeast Community College. Prizes for best chili will be awarded for the top three entries.

To register for the cook-off, call Jason Osmotherly at 308-535-3635 or email osmotherlyj@mpcc.edu. The deadline for registration is Feb. 8.

An open to the public chili feed will follow the competition from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Admission is a free-will donation.