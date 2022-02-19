 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public invited to NPCC applied technologies job fair
The North Platte Community College department of Career Services is inviting the public to attend an Applied Technologies Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon on March 8 at the NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive in North Platte..

Businesses from across the state will be on campus providing information about job openings in a variety of applied tech fields.

Tours of MPCC’s auto body, automotive technology, diesel, welding, building construction, electrical technology and heating, ventilation and air conditioning programs will also be available. The tours will start at 12:30 p.m., and pre-registration is required at bit.ly/3dPxkWY.

More information is available by emailing Amy Sabatka, career placement coordinator, at sabatkaa@mpcc.edu or calling 308-535-3619.

