Public invited to NPCC music fest

North Platte Community College is inviting the public to attend its Best of the West Music Festival Oct. 25.

The event will showcase the talent and skill of the area’s top high school musicians who earned the right to perform at the festival after being nominated by their music teachers.

“We are thrilled to host over 100 high school musicians and their teachers for our annual Best of the West music festival,” said Kristin Simpson, NPCC music instructor. “They will come together to rehearse and perform high-caliber music in a unique environment. This year, we’ve added the exciting components of select choir and jazz band, and we’re expecting more than 50 students in each ensemble. They truly are the best of the best.”

The high school students will have the opportunity to perform during the NPCC music department’s fall concert at 6 p.m. that evening.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will be in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.

The college’s concert choir, women’s select choir and jazz band will be featured with direction from Simpson and adjunct music instructor Jennifer Winder. Pam Koch will serve as collaborative accompanist.