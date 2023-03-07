North Platte Community College will induct students into the Alpha Beta Theta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society later this month. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

It will begin at 1:30 p.m. March 26 in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.

Dr. Stephen Chicoine, sociology and criminal justice instructor at the college, will be the guest speaker. Other activities will include a candle lighting ceremony and a presentation of yellow stoles, which new inductees will wear at commencement May 12.

PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students, and NPCC is home to the Alpha Beta Theta chapter.

Students are invited to join based on their grade point average. To be considered, they must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and have a GPA of at least 3.5.