Public library to host redistricting program Sept. 16

The League of Women Voters of Nebraska will present “Meant to Represent,” an educational presentation on Redistricting in Nebraska on at noon on Sept. 16 at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

The library is asking people who plan to attend to call and reserve a seat at 308-535-8036, ext. 3320 to help plan room seating, the library said in a press release.

The presentation will provide an overview of what redistricting is, how it works specifically in Nebraska and how to get involved to support transparent and fair redistricting. Since the process of redrawing lines of voting districts happens only once every 10 years using new census data, it is important to learn more about a democratic process that is critically important to fair voter representation and a broad spectrum of community needs.