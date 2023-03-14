A public informational meeting about the walleye fishery at Lake McConaughy is March 27. The meeting is at 7 p.m. MT at the Lake McConaughy Visitors and Water Interpretive Center.
The topics Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff will discuss include fisheries management, ongoing research, angler survey results and plans for 2023, NGPC said in a press release.
This session will provide a chance for questions, dialogue and feedback.
The visitor center is located one-quarter mile south of Kingsley Dam on Highway 61.