Publication ranks NebraskaLand among best banks to work for

NebraskaLand National Bank has been named one of the best banks to work for in 2020, according to a press release.

NebraskaLand National Bank has been ranked No. 17 overall and the only Nebraska bank in the ranking.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors banks in the U.S. for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

“One of the critical factors in a bank’s success is how it treats its employees. This year’s list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees’ personal and professional growth,” said Alan Kline, editor in chief of American Banker.

Determining the best banks to work for involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.