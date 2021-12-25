Purdum native is new Neb. Cattlemen president

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Cattlemen hosted their annual convention in Kearney Dec. 1 to 3. At the business meeting on Dec. 3, officers for the 2022 year were voted in. Brenda Masek of Purdum is the new president, the second woman at the helm since 2016 when Barb Cooksley of Anselmo was elected.
One could say Masek has worked toward this position her whole life. Her paternal grandparents purchased the original portion of the Bestol-Masek ranch, which is actually in Cherry County, in 1957. Cherry County has more acres than the state of Rhode Island and Delaware combined and is first in the number of cows in the country. They say cows outnumber people in Nebraska 4 to 1, in Cherry County it is over 20 to 1.
The youngest of three children of Earl and the late Claudia (Knag) Bestol, Brenda was active in 4-H and FFA. The Nebraska Junior Stock Growers organization was another avenue of learning and gaining leadership skills. She was president of that group in 1988 when the Stockgrowers and Feeders formed the Nebraska Cattlemen.
The only time she has been away from the ranch was during her college years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which was where she met her future husband, Dave Masek. The couple married New Year’s Eve 1994.
While in college, she and her parents took a workshop on “Returning to the Family Ranch.” She highly encourages other generational families to do likewise.
“We learned much about each other’s personal qualities, operational goals, helping us create a transition plan,” Masek said. After the workshop, Earl and Claudia formed an LLC. In 2013 they lost her mother to cancer. Masek actually credits Claudia, who was active in the community and the Nebraska Cattlewomen as the biggest influence for her involvement in the NC today.
In 2014 Earl leased the LLC to Brenda, sold his cows and retired, and at 86 still lives on the ranch.
Masek has worked her way up to her new position in various ways through the NC. At one point she was vice-chair of member services for region 2. She has won the Top Hand award, recruitment of new members, numerous times. She and two of her fellow NC peers rejuvenated the Nebraska Catllemen Sandhills Affiliate, several years ago which holds several events yearly and now has other members on the NC state committees and councils. She and Dave have helped during the State Fair at the Beef Pit for many years.
“This road to the presidency is actually a four-year commitment. I was elected vice-president in 2020, president-elect at last year’s virtual convention. I will become chairman of the nominating committee in 2023. I could not have taken this role on without the support of my other half, Dave. In fact he continues to have fun in the role of chauffeuring me around to NC events, by calling himself ‘Hoke’, the name of the chauffer who drove Miss Daisy around,” Masek said. “He has his construction business and has built a grill/smoker so caters beef entrees when called upon. I help only when asked, as he does me when extra hands are needed on the ranch.”
She has had a few broken bones over the years, bitten by a cow that had rabies, so had to endure shots, and shoulder surgery but he has been beside her all the way.
“He even gifted me with an Ultrasound machine for our 25th wedding anniversary, which has paid for itself in the saving of veterinary costs when preg-checking,” Masek said. She also could not do it without crediting the support of her employees, who keeps things on the ranch going forward when she and Dave are elsewhere for the industry she was born into.
Her first business meeting was immediately after the closure of the December convention. She will host the mid-year meeting of the NC in June in Valentine.