Purdum native is new Neb. Cattlemen president

“We learned much about each other’s personal qualities, operational goals, helping us create a transition plan,” Masek said. After the workshop, Earl and Claudia formed an LLC. In 2013 they lost her mother to cancer. Masek actually credits Claudia, who was active in the community and the Nebraska Cattlewomen as the biggest influence for her involvement in the NC today.

In 2014 Earl leased the LLC to Brenda, sold his cows and retired, and at 86 still lives on the ranch.

Masek has worked her way up to her new position in various ways through the NC. At one point she was vice-chair of member services for region 2. She has won the Top Hand award, recruitment of new members, numerous times. She and two of her fellow NC peers rejuvenated the Nebraska Catllemen Sandhills Affiliate, several years ago which holds several events yearly and now has other members on the NC state committees and councils. She and Dave have helped during the State Fair at the Beef Pit for many years.