Quilters guild hosting fabric sale to benefit Quilts of Valor
Heartland Quilters Guild will host a fabric sale from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. A previous version of this story omitted Friday and gave the incorrect times for Saturday.

The sale will be on the second floor in the textile room and will benefit Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor.

From scraps of fabric to yardage, fabric will be sold for $6 per pound. Quilt kits, unfinished projects, orphan blocks and miscellaneous quilt items will be specially priced.

