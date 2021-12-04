Ranch horse Aggies ride in fall finale

CURTIS — Collegiate riders aboard experienced and young horses, alike, are setting goals and gaining experience in the ranch horse arena.

Training and riding either their own horse or a borrowed mount, Aggie students on the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculature ranch horse team recently competed in a two-day season finale at Torrington, Wyoming.

Four of eight Aggies were introduced to their first collegiate show.

Newcomers were Casey Podsobinski of Maywood and her mare Dixie Darlin; Gwen Olberding of Falls City and her mare I Make It Look Easy; Kirstin Cawthra of Benkelman and her gelding Oxbows Dynamite; and Emma Yarolimek of Papillion and her mare Missouri.

“We start these horses off in two classes and work up to all four at subsequent shows,” said Joanna Hergenreder, NCTA associate professor and ranch horse team coach. “They had a wonderful first go and will be strong duos that we look forward to seeing excel.”