Ranch Practicum scholarships offered
Ranch Practicum scholarships offered

Twin Platte Natural Resources District is offering $175 scholarships for the April 29 2021-22 Ranch Practicum.

The Practicum is a three-season, hands-on educational program conducted by University of Nebraska Extension. It is designed to give participants additional skills and education needed in today’s complex ranching industry.

The majority of sessions will be at the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory ranch near Whitman, with remaining sessions at North Platte.

Contact the Twin Platte Natural Resources District office or tpnrd.org for more information about Ranch Practicum scholarships.

