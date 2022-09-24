Randy Dickhut retires, new senior vice president of real estate operations announced

Farmers National Company has announced that Randy Dickhut, senior vice president of real estate operations, will retire Friday after more than 20 years of dedicated work and leadership within the company. Randy began his career with Farmers National Company in 2002 as a farm manager in west-central Illinois.

In 2006, he moved to Omaha when promoted to vice president of client relations, and will complete his tenure with the company as the senior vice president of real estate operations. Dickhut also has served as a member of the executive team and on the board of directors.

Farmers National Company has also announced that Paul Schadegg, western area sales manager, has been promoted to senior vice president of real estate operations. Schadegg brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role with over 20 years of real estate and farm management experience, including a successful track record in both real estate sales and business development.

In his new role, Schadegg will lead Farmers National Company’s strategy for real estate and appraisal, as well as the company’s Hunting Lease Network.

“I’m excited to move into this new role and leverage my real estate experience to continue the progress and success of Farmers National Company’s real estate operations,” he said. Schadegg’s profile can be found at farmersnational.com/paulschadegg.

“I want to thank Randy for more than 20 years of service to Farmers National Company and congratulate him on his upcoming retirement,” said Clayton Becker, president. “We will certainly miss his experience and consistent media presence as an industry expert on the latest trends in the farmland market. I’d also like to congratulate Paul on his appointment as senior vice president of real estate operations to replace Randy. Paul possesses an abundance of knowledge and experience, and we are looking forward to his continued leadership within the company.”