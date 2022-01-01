Range judging contest hosted in Cherry County

VALENTINE — Two hundred and ninety-seven high school students and teachers from 42 schools from across Nebraska visited Cherry County this fall to test their knowledge of rangeland management during the 66th Annual Nebraska State Range Judging Contest.

Each fall, students enrolled in agriculture or natural resources classes compete for top honors in range judging contests. Contestants compete as individuals and as teams in either the junior or senior division. Six area contests are held in mid to late September in addition to the State contest. The contests are sponsored by the Nebraska Section Society for Range Management. Co-sponsors include Nebraska Extension, Natural Resources Districts, and Natural Resources Conservation Service. Volunteers from these and other natural resource agencies and groups assist local committees with organizing and conducting the contests. Over the last 10 years, attendance at area contests has averaged 1,100 students.