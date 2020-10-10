Range Management meeting to be held virtually

WAYNE — The Wayne State College Language and Literature Department, the School of Arts and Humanities and the WSC Press will host this fall’s Plains Writers Series on Oct. 21.
The Plains Writers Series is hosted several times a year to bring attention to the prose and poetry of Great Plains writers through reading and interacting with area audiences.
This Plains Writers Series will highlight Jim Reese. The readings will be hosted via Zoom at 4 p.m. This event is in collaboration with the Visiting Writers Series at Northeast Community College.
The Zoom link will be made available at wscpress.com.
CHADRON — Monitoring vegetation, animal performance, animal behavior and wildlife habitat are key topics that will be addressed during the 2020 Nebraska Section, Society for Range Management annual meeting. The 2020 meeting, “New Technologies for Monitoring and Managing Rangelands,” will be virtual on Nov. 5 and 6.
The Thursday morning business meeting and awards session will begin at 9:30 a.m. MT. The afternoon session, which will begin at 1 p.m. MT, will feature Dirac Twidwell, University of Nebraska-Lincoln assistant professor and rangeland ecologist, discussing “Monitoring Vegetation Cover on Rangelands” and a discussion about “Monitoring Animal Performance on Rangelands” presented by Travis Mulliniks, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension specialist in range beef nutrition.
The Friday morning session will begin at 9:30 a.m. MT and will feature undergraduate and graduate student presentations on current research projects. The Friday afternoon session, beginning at 1 p.m. MT will feature Mitchell Stephenson, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension specialist in range and forage management, discussing “Tools for Monitoring Grazing Behavior and Distribution on Rangelands” and Andrew Little, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension specialist in landscape habitat management, discussing “Precision Conservation on Working Landscapes.”
Meeting attendance is free. Register at unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vegnnpnXSwC4U0RXosKO8Qk.
Additional information about the meeting is available on the Nebraska Section SRM website at nesrm.org, or contact Jack Arterburn, 308-249-3717 or jack.arterburn@unl.edu.
