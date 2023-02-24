CHADRON — The Nebraska Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society, the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation Foundation and the Nebraska Chapter SWCS-UNL Foundation have announced scholarship recipients for the spring 2023 semester.
Recipients attending Chadron State College of the $1,000 Tina Lorentzen Carlson Memorial Scholarship are KayLynn Miller of Valentine, a junior majoring in rangeland management with a wildlife emphasis and Isabel Gaines of Lamar, Colorado, a junior majoring in rangeland management.