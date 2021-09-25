 Skip to main content
Rape and Domestic Abuse Program in North Platte hosting fall event Oct. 16
Rape and Domestic Abuse Program in North Platte hosting fall event Oct. 16

Local News

In honor of domestic violence awareness month in October, the Rape and Domestic Abuse Program in North Platte is hosting “No Run, Just Fun Fall Festival” on Oct. 16.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the Blackledge Park at the corner of Sixth and Jeffers streets, next to Whitetail Screen Print.

According to a press release, the theme of the event will be, “I don’t run for domestic violence, I don’t run from domestic violence, I stand against domestic violence.”

There will be games, fall face cutouts for pictures and fun, face painting, Dusty Trails wagon rides, a bake-off competition and a “stand off competition.”

There will also be guest speakers at the event.

Parking is availabloe across the street in the Alco Parking lot.

