Rare goats feature in ‘Nebraska Stories’

LINCOLN — They are curious, sweet and a bit shy. San Clemente Island goats are a rare breed that originated on the island off the California coast.
Nebraska Public Media features the largest herd in Nebraska, and perhaps the world, in the first episode of the 13th season of the award-winning, local television series “Nebraska Stories,” premiering at 8 p.m. CT, Thursday, Feb. 10, and continuing Feb. 17 and 24.
Two Gretna farmers started with just two San Clemente Island goats and a mission to keep the species from going extinct. Their herd now numbers more than 250, and they are determined to show the world their value.
Other new stories from three February episodes include:
» “Murals of South Omaha,” Feb. 10, Explore murals celebrating the cultural history, diversity and heritage of the community.
» “Aloha Spirit,” Feb. 10, Meet Hawaiian native Keonilei Akana, who overcame brain tumors in high school to become a key player on the Husker volleyball team.
» “The String Machine,” Feb. 17, An artist explores technology, emotion and music, culminating in a national tour and a premiere at Omaha’s Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts.
» “Mushroom Canoe,” Feb. 17, A college student grows a boat made from mushrooms and uses what she learns to protect pollinators by building bee hotels made from fungi.
Favorite stories from past seasons feature the American dipper, a WWII Navy airman who was stranded on a remote island, a Husker fight song recorded by a popular punk folk band, racing Dachshunds at Germanfest, a feline-friendly coffee shop, trumpeter swans and Groundhog Day in Unadilla.
Enjoyed by viewers across the state for its feature-based, character-driven storytelling, “Nebraska Stories” covers art, science, history, sports, performance, nature and more. New episodes air Thursdays at 8 p.m. CT, repeating at 6 p.m. CT, Sundays on Nebraska Public Media and at 8:30 a.m. CT, Mondays on World.
“Nebraska Stories” is funded in part by the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation, the Nebraska Soybean Board and the Nebraska Tourism Commission.
The series is on Facebook, nebraskapublicmedia.org/nebraskastories and the Nebraska Public Media App.