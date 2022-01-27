Rare goats feature in ‘Nebraska Stories’

LINCOLN — They are curious, sweet and a bit shy. San Clemente Island goats are a rare breed that originated on the island off the California coast.

Nebraska Public Media features the largest herd in Nebraska, and perhaps the world, in the first episode of the 13th season of the award-winning, local television series “Nebraska Stories,” premiering at 8 p.m. CT, Thursday, Feb. 10, and continuing Feb. 17 and 24.

Two Gretna farmers started with just two San Clemente Island goats and a mission to keep the species from going extinct. Their herd now numbers more than 250, and they are determined to show the world their value.

Other new stories from three February episodes include:

» “Murals of South Omaha,” Feb. 10, Explore murals celebrating the cultural history, diversity and heritage of the community.

» “Aloha Spirit,” Feb. 10, Meet Hawaiian native Keonilei Akana, who overcame brain tumors in high school to become a key player on the Husker volleyball team.

» “The String Machine,” Feb. 17, An artist explores technology, emotion and music, culminating in a national tour and a premiere at Omaha’s Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts.