Rascal to perform at Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte

Rascal Martinez will perform his unique style of musical classics along with some of his original songs at the Sandhills Convention Center and Ramada by Wyndham on Dec. 30.

 Job Vigil

Popular local entertainer Rascal Martinez will bring his show to the Sandhills Convention Center and Ramada by Wyndham at 2102 S. Jeffers Ave. on Dec. 30.

Rascal has developed a strong following in the area with his music, both originals and covers from various genres. His raspy voice suits his performance of 1950s and ’60s music as he sings familiar classics in his unique style.

He has recorded a number of original music albums that are available on all of the streaming sites including Spotify. His originals reflect his view of life and he brings a style that is pleasing to listen to in any setting.

The performance is scheduled from 7-10 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.

Ramada is offering a party for two package for $120 and tickets may be purchased by calling 308-532-9090 or online at ramadanorthplatte.com. Individual tickets are $20 pre-sale or $25 at the door.

