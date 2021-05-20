Ravenna woman publishes new book

Valerie Vierk of Ravenna has published her sixth book titled “Mountain Lions in Nebraska — The Golden Ghosts Return.” Seven years in the making, this 600-page book contains 90 black and white photos, plus charts, maps and political cartoons to document the return of the big cats to Nebraska.
Although native to Nebraska, the lions, also called cougars, were removed by approximately 1900 due to unrestricted hunting and the removal of deer, their main prey. Although there were occasional unverified sightings after 1900, it wasn’t until November 1991 that a young female was killed by a deer hunter in northwest Nebraska. This was proof that once again mountain lions were roaming Nebraska.
The return of mountain lions to their former ranges is often a contentious issue, with some people welcoming them and some not sharing that enthusiasm. The state wildlife agencies are charged with trying to manage cougars for hunters and non-hunters, and often neither party is happy. Generally, there are three groups that have differing opinions on the big cats — hunters, livestock producers and cougar advocates.
The book contains historic accounts of cougars in Nebraska (pre-1900) and continues by breaking down the history by years, with a chapter for most years from 1991-2021. Also, the first two chapters of the book document the big cats during the colonial period in America.
The author has conducted extensive research on mountain lions in Nebraska, as well as in neighboring states. Since the lion populations are connected, this book contains chapters on Nebraska’s three neighboring states that legally hunt the lions — Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota — and the three neighboring states that don’t hunt them — Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Additionally, the book contains a chapter on California, which banned trophy hunting of the big cats in 1990.
Also included in the 45-chapter book are chapters on captive big cats, lethal and nonlethal methods of dealing with predators, the mysterious “black panthers” and cougars occasionally seeming to seek the company of humans.
This book will be of interest to a general audience as well as wildlife biologists. It is now available on amazon.com and at the Sequel Book Shop in the Kearney mall.