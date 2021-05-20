Ravenna woman publishes new book

Valerie Vierk of Ravenna has published her sixth book titled “Mountain Lions in Nebraska — The Golden Ghosts Return.” Seven years in the making, this 600-page book contains 90 black and white photos, plus charts, maps and political cartoons to document the return of the big cats to Nebraska.

Although native to Nebraska, the lions, also called cougars, were removed by approximately 1900 due to unrestricted hunting and the removal of deer, their main prey. Although there were occasional unverified sightings after 1900, it wasn’t until November 1991 that a young female was killed by a deer hunter in northwest Nebraska. This was proof that once again mountain lions were roaming Nebraska.

The return of mountain lions to their former ranges is often a contentious issue, with some people welcoming them and some not sharing that enthusiasm. The state wildlife agencies are charged with trying to manage cougars for hunters and non-hunters, and often neither party is happy. Generally, there are three groups that have differing opinions on the big cats — hunters, livestock producers and cougar advocates.