The North Platte Recreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road, is taking reservations for “ A Red Carpet Evening” the annual daddy/daughter date night planned for 6-8 p.m. March 31. This fun event is for girls kindergarten to fifth grades.

Cost is $40 per couple and $5 for additional guests. The evening includes dinner, awards, dancing, dessert and plenty of fun.

Space is limited and has filled quickly in the past.

A day spa will be available from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. for those girls wanting their hair and nails done. Cost for the day spa is $7.

For more information or to register, call 308-535-6772