Recognizing risks with kids on farms

Statistics confirm that, just about every three days, a child is fatally injured on a U.S. agricultural worksite. In addition, about 33 children are seriously injured every day on farm worksites.
In 2020, in complying with pandemic guidelines, children have spent significantly more time on agricultural work sites than in the past.
Melissa Ploeckelman, outreach specialist at the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, says there are five top injury statistics related to agricultural youth injuries that can be found in their resource library at cultivatesafety.org/resourcesearch.
“Agriculture is one of the most danger occupations in our nation,” Ploeckelman said. “Many ag work-related injuries or deaths associated with children are the result of children engaging in work that doesn’t match their developmental level. They may be at an age where it’s expected they can do a certain type of work, but they’re not tall enough, strong enough or don’t weigh enough to safely complete the task.”
A good example of this scenario is a youth who’s old enough to drive farm machinery but isn’t able to drive while looking back over their shoulder to view the implement behind them.
About 60% of injuries are to non-working youth, some of whom are visiting a farm.
“In many instances, the adult becomes distracted and the child wanders off into an unsafe environment,” Ploeckelman said.
The top three causes of child fatalities on the farm are farm machinery, vehicles such as trucks and drowning. The drowning incidents include drowning in a manure pit or becoming entrapped in grain.
The top three non-fatal causes of child injury on the farm include falls and trips from single or multiple levels, animal related incidents and machinery or vehicles.
“There are five key safety strategies that can help prevent these types of injuries or fatalities,” Ploeckelman said. “Keeping kids away from tractors is an important practice. We know that 40% of accidental farm deaths of children under 15 involve tractors. Statistics show that four out of five farm children regularly ride along when tractors are used on the farm. We encourage families to break that tradition. It’s easier to bury a tradition than to bury a child.”
Whatever type of work youth are involved in on the farm site, supervising adults should ensure the environment is as safe as possible. Proactive steps include eliminating and reducing distractions, slippery or uneven surfaces, and repetitive motion. Youth should be supplied with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment such as non-skid shoes, gloves, hearing protection, etc.
“Adults can help support safety by providing training for the work being done and ensure the youth is proficient in doing the task,” Ploeckelman says. “Modeling safe behaviors for youth is very important.”
Additional information on adult responsibilities and safety strategies are included in the “Ag Youth Work Guidelines.”
At cultivatesafety.org, users will find resources designed to help create safe play areas and activities to help youth learn, grow and develop while they remain safe on the farm site.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!