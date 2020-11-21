Recognizing risks with kids on farms

Statistics confirm that, just about every three days, a child is fatally injured on a U.S. agricultural worksite. In addition, about 33 children are seriously injured every day on farm worksites.

In 2020, in complying with pandemic guidelines, children have spent significantly more time on agricultural work sites than in the past.

Melissa Ploeckelman, outreach specialist at the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, says there are five top injury statistics related to agricultural youth injuries that can be found in their resource library at cultivatesafety.org/resourcesearch.

“Agriculture is one of the most danger occupations in our nation,” Ploeckelman said. “Many ag work-related injuries or deaths associated with children are the result of children engaging in work that doesn’t match their developmental level. They may be at an age where it’s expected they can do a certain type of work, but they’re not tall enough, strong enough or don’t weigh enough to safely complete the task.”

A good example of this scenario is a youth who’s old enough to drive farm machinery but isn’t able to drive while looking back over their shoulder to view the implement behind them.