 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Applications now open for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Hunters Helping Hungry
0 comments

Applications now open for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Hunters Helping Hungry

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Meat processors have until July 1 to apply for participation in the 2021-22 Hunters Helping the Hungry program, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The program pays participating processors to accept deer donated by hunters. The ground venison produced is picked up by charitable organizations and donated to Nebraskans in need.

The application is available at outdoornebraska.gov/hhh. For more information, contact Teresa Lombard at 402-471-5430 or teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tai chi 'can mirror health benefits of conventional exercise'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News