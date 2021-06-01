Applications now open for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Hunters Helping Hungry

LINCOLN — Meat processors have until July 1 to apply for participation in the 2021-22 Hunters Helping the Hungry program, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The program pays participating processors to accept deer donated by hunters. The ground venison produced is picked up by charitable organizations and donated to Nebraskans in need.

The application is available at outdoornebraska.gov/hhh. For more information, contact Teresa Lombard at 402-471-5430 or teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov.