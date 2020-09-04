LEWELLEN — The visitors center at Ash Hollow State Historical Park will temporarily close Tuesday for routine maintenance.
The visitors center, which has displays of pioneer history and prehistoric fossils, will resume its normal schedule Wednesday. It is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through the end of the month, and Fridays through Sundays in October and November.
The 1,000-acre park, with its cave and nine miles of trails, will remain open during the one-day closure.
