The closure of Cedar View Campground at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area has been postponed to the end of the month.
Cedar View Campground, about 15 miles west of Kingsley Dam on Nebraska Highway 92, will be available to visitors on a first-come, first-served basis until Sept. 28.
Upgrades to the campground will include the installation of a replacement shower and restroom facility and accessible campsites.
If the campground can be reopened safely during or between construction projects, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will update the public. Visitors wanting to camp at the park can contact the Lake McConaughy Park Headquarters at 308-284-8800 for up-to-date information.
