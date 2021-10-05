 Skip to main content
Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area asks community to help with 2022 Extravaganza
Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area asks community to help with 2022 Extravaganza

Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area will host a community meeting to plan for its 2022 Extravaganza, according to a press release. The event’s success will depend on community involvement, said Enders Superintendent Beau Licking.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Mountain time, Oct. 13 at the Morning Star Café, 140 E. 12 St. in Imperial.

Licking and event co-coordinator Dayna Scherbarth, Enders staff, encourages area residents to participate in the meeting and take advantage of the café’s pizza night. In addition to volunteers to stage the event, they are looking for ideas on how to run the event more efficiently; for event booths, vendors and other activities; and how to attract a band for a live concert.

The 2022 Extravaganza is scheduled for June 25, 2022.

