Lincoln Scenic and Historic Byway and Sandhills Journey Byway designated as National Scenic Byways

Two state roadways — the Lincoln Highway Scenic and Historic Byway and the Sandhills Journey Byway — have both received national designations.
The roads are the first two in Nebraska to be named National Scenic Byways. The roadways are among 34 National Scenic Byways and 15 All-American Roads that were the Federal Highway Administration’s latest additions to the America’s Byways Collection.
The roads are recognized for their archaeological, cultural, historical, natural, recreational and scenic qualities.
To be designated a National Scenic Byway, a road must possess at least one of those six qualities and be regionally significant.
“America’s byways are roads to the very heart and soul of America,” Chris Sieverdes, the president of the National Scenic Byway Foundation, said in a media release. “Byways connect us to this country’s beauty, history and culture.”
The roads are the first additions to the national program since 2009. There are 109 National Scenic Byways and 35 All-American Roads.
The Lincoln Highway Scenic and Historic Byway — now known as U.S. Highway 30 — stretches 450 miles across Nebraska. The roadway began as the Platte River Trails Scenic Byway and initially encompassed Highway 30 in only Dawson and Lincoln counties before the Nebraska Department of Roads approved an extension in 2004.
The Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway — known as Nebraska Highway 2 — is 272 miles long and runs from Grand Island to Alliance.
The National Scenic Byways program was established by Congress in 1991 to preserve and protect the nation’s scenic byways and also promote tourism and economic development.