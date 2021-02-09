Mid-Plains Community College spring fundraising rodeo scheduled for March 12-13

The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host its annual spring fundraising rodeo in McCook March 12-13.

Entries can be called in from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at 620-275-1655 or 620-260-9845.

Contestants can also enter online Feb. 26 through 28 at kansasprorodeo.com.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. each night at the Kiplinger Arena at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds.

Admission for the regular performances is $10 per person.

Children younger than 12 years old will be admitted for free.

The public is also welcome to attend slack, the overflow from the regular performances, for free.

Slack will begin at noon March 12 and at 10 a.m. March 13.

Concessions and team merchandise will be for sale throughout the event.

Proceeds will go toward a combination of scholarships, practice equipment and travel expenses for rodeo team members.

Both the Nebraska State Rodeo Association and Kansas Professional Rodeo Association sanction the rodeo in McCook.

The event is sponsored in part by a grant from Red Willow County Tourism.