Nebraska Game and Parks biologists investigating fish die-off at Lake McConaughy

The cause of a fish die-off at Lake McConaughy, Nebraska’s largest reservoir, remains inconclusive.

Fisheries biologists from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are investigating a die-off in which approximately a thousand dead fish were recently discovered on the western half of the reservoir. Adult white bass comprised 99% of those fish, according to a Games and Park media release that was issued Thursday.

Point-source pollution — any single source from which pollutants are discharged, such as a pipe — does not appear to be a factor, according to the release.

Water-quality parameters fall within normal ranges as well.

Routine harmful algal bloom and bacteria monitoring by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy also has yielded no significant elevated levels when tested Wednesday night.

Martin Bay tested at 0.24 parts per billion, well below the eight parts per billion that triggers a health alert.

Visitors can continue to fish, swim and boat in the lake at this time.

Officials will continue to investigate and additional information will be released when available.

Lake users are encouraged to contact Game and Parks at 308-284-8803 if they observe live, stressed fish as disease testing can only be conducted on live specimens.