Nebraska Game and Parks Commission: Hunt turkeys safely during spring

LINCOLN — Spring turkey hunters are eager to get back in the woods each year. They should not be so eager they overlook safety, though, according to a press release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

“Hunting continues to be one of the safest recreational activities there is, but there are a few things to remember as you match wits with a smart tom turkey,” said Jackson Ellis, Nebraska Hunter Education coordinator.

Ellis has the following safety reminders for turkey hunters:

» Always keep the shotgun’s muzzle pointed in a safe direction with the safety on. Keep your finger off the trigger until you have positively identified your target and are ready to fire.

» Always identify your target before taking a shot and be sure to have a safe backdrop. Never shoot at sounds, movement, through thick brush or at sky-lined game.

» Avoid wearing white, blue or red while turkey hunting as those colors often are displayed by male turkeys in the spring.

» Be prepared for any condition, as weather can change quickly in the spring.