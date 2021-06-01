Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Your Parks Adventure challenge encourages park-goers to explore

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is challenging outdoor enthusiasts in 2021 to explore the diverse state park system in honor of the parks’ centennial through the Your Parks Adventure challenge.

Participants who visit any state parks or recreation areas, snap a photo at a designated station and submit it and their story online are eligible to win prizes.

Designated selfie stations will be at 100 sites among Game and Parks’ 76 state parks, state historical parks and state recreation areas. Participants may be required to walk or explore in order to find the stations.

Only those who visit Chadron State Park, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Arbor Lodge State Historical Park and Danish Alps State Recreation Area will be entered for a chance to win the grand prize Forest River RV Patriot Edition 14cc camper from AC Nelsen RV World.

Submissions should be made at yournebraskaparks100.org/yourparksadventure. The contest ends Nov. 30.