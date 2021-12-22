North Platte Community College to offer pickleball classes

North Platte Community College will offer beginning pickleball classes starting in January.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, according to the USA Pickleball Association. Data indicates pickleball has seen a 650% increase in participation over the last six years.

NPCC’s Business and Community Education department will offer four pickleball classes from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 18, Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 at the North Platte Recreation Center. Sessions will also be available from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, at Adams Middle School.

All will be taught by instructor Barb Baldridge.

The registration fee is $29 for four classes.

Participants are asked to wear court shoes and take their own water bottles to the classes. Equipment for the game will be provided.

Registration can be done online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, by calling 308-535-3687 or by emailing smeltzerj@mpcc.edu.