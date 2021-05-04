 Skip to main content
North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau puts up sign for those hoping to float down the river
The Visitors Bureau worked with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for the information to include on the signs, Maly Marketing to design them and Condon Signs to fabricate and install them.

 Courtesy photo

More and more residents and visitors are cooling off in the summer by floating down the North Platte River. In an attempt to make the recreation safer for the participants, the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau has designed and installed an informational sign at the North River Wildlife Management Area on North Hershey Road.

“Floating the river, whether in kayaks, canoes, tanks or on tubes is becoming more popular,” Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Burke said in a press release. “Our goal in creating this sign is to help people enjoy a day on the river more safely and to encourage them to be respectful of the landowners adjacent to the river.”

The sign emphasizes that the minimum float time in optimum conditions to the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area is six hours and on to Cody Park is seven hours. During a landowner meeting discussing a possible North Platte River Water Trail in 2018, stories were related about floaters getting on the river in the late afternoon, not knowing how long the trip would take and needing to be rescued.

The sign also features a QR code that, when scanned with a mobile phone, links directly to the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District river data web page. Information on the sign urges floaters not to get on the river if the flow is less than 600 cubic feet per second or more than 2,000 cfs.

Other information includes safety requirements, suggested items to carry and wildlife that might be encountered on the trip.

Another sign, at the Muskrat Run Wildlife Management Area, lets floaters know that they have traveled 5.5 miles and have 6.5 miles to go.

