North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau puts up sign for those hoping to float down the river

More and more residents and visitors are cooling off in the summer by floating down the North Platte River. In an attempt to make the recreation safer for the participants, the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau has designed and installed an informational sign at the North River Wildlife Management Area on North Hershey Road.

“Floating the river, whether in kayaks, canoes, tanks or on tubes is becoming more popular,” Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Burke said in a press release. “Our goal in creating this sign is to help people enjoy a day on the river more safely and to encourage them to be respectful of the landowners adjacent to the river.”

The sign emphasizes that the minimum float time in optimum conditions to the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Recreation Area is six hours and on to Cody Park is seven hours. During a landowner meeting discussing a possible North Platte River Water Trail in 2018, stories were related about floaters getting on the river in the late afternoon, not knowing how long the trip would take and needing to be rescued.