Nebraska’s spring turkey season is in full swing. Rather than talk about the techniques and tactics employed in turkey hunting, I thought I’d relate a bit of turkey hunting history … here goes:

Wing bone calls have always fascinated me. Historians and archaeologists say that wing bone turkey calls date back perhaps 6,500 years. Native Americans hunters made these yelpers from the three bones in a turkey’s wing.

Ingenious … who was the first person to figure this out? How do you deduce that you can take the wing bones of something you just killed and fashion them into an apparatus that you can use to call more of the same species within range? How intuitive and inventive is that?

A traditional wing bone call is often made from the bones of a wild hen turkey's wing. The wing bones of a domestic turkey are just too thin and fragile to use as a wing bone call because they never had to develop the strength to support the muscles used to fly.

The wing bones of a wild mature gobbler are bigger and make deeper tones. I think the deeper tones sound more like a tom and are not the tones you want in the spring when you are trying to imitate a hen. I use my gobbler wing bone call in the fall when I’m targeting bachelor groups of toms.

There are three specific bones that can be used to make these kinds of call: the radius (the smallest bone), the ulna and the humerus (the biggest bone). You can look up how to make a wing bone call online. You’ll find dozens of tutorials out there. It is a great non-hunting-season project.

Once you have your wing bone call assembled and air passes through it, you can concentrate on the exterior aesthetics. You can fill in any imperfections, round off the mouthpiece and buff the entire call with steel wool or very fine sandpaper.

You are only limited by your imagination on how you finish the outside of your call. Paint, rawhide, beads and Native American symbols can all be used to adorn your finished call. I have a wing bone call that was created by the late Alice Lewis, who used to live at Lake Maloney. She was a history buff when it came to Native Americans and an accomplished artist. My wing bone call shows her touch. I’ve used the call she made for years and enjoy it.

There is something unique about using materials provided by nature to call in your quarry. It is “organic” hunting in its purest form … no plastics, rubber, carbon fiber, etc. To me, it feels like it brings more of the hunt to life.

Wing bone calls are different in another way. Most other calls are made by rubbing something together to make the sounds: wood on wood for box calls, wood and slate or acrylics for other calls. Diaphragm mouth calls (latex and plastics) require you to blow air across them. With a wing bone call, you need to suck air through it. One more thing to add to the “how did they figure that out” list.

I get a lot of questions about wing bone calls after I have demonstrated one in my seminars. I’m not the only person fascinated by these calls. People who have never seen a wing bone call seem naturally attracted to them.

I feel a wing bone call can add another dimension to your turkey hunting. By midway through the season, most gobblers have “heard it all” and are becoming call shy. However, few toms ever hear a wing bone call. I’ve used my wing bone calls to get several hesitant toms into range when nothing else seemed to work.

I like my wing bone calls, too, because you can generate a lot of volume with them. If I’m scouting out a new hunting spot, I will use a wing bone call to make my presence known over long distances.

If you don’t have a turkey wing or the time to make your own call, Primos makes a plastic wing bone call and it works well. You don’t see it on sporting goods store shelves a lot because most hunters don’t know how to use them, and store managers don’t order them in because they are a “slow sale.” But you can order them online. These calls are inexpensive and worth the few bucks you’d pay to get one and try it out.

We have nearly two months left in the spring turkey season … enjoy it! Send me some stories and pictures about your hunt. I’d love to showcase some local hunters.

Archery events

Maniohuta Archers will be hosting three archery shoots/competitions this year. The dates are: April 16, June 10 and Aug. 12.

A fun shoot may be added to the schedule at a later date.

Fees for these events are $20 for non-member adults, $15 for member adults, $10 for youth archers (ages 11-16), $5 for cubs (11 years old and younger).

Club membership fee is $85 a year, April 2023 to April 2024. Youth leagues will begin in August.

Connect with Maniohuta Archers on Facebook, or call Bob Kekahbah at 308-539-0839 or Crystal Eagan at 307-214-1932 for more information.