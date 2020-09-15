Sports Commission hosting pumpkin-themed Tank Race on Oct. 3

The North Platte Area Sports Commission is hosting the fourth annual Tank Race a little later than usual this year because, well, it’s 2020, according to a press release.
This year’s race contains a plot twist: Teams must decorate a pumpkin with supplies provided to them while they race down the river.
The “Pumpkin Paddle” will start 11 a.m. Oct. 3 at Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area. The course will end at Cody Park.
Teams of four can register for $140 before Sept. 23; after that, the price increases to $180. Teams that register before Sept. 23 are also guaranteed a T-shirt.
Prizes will be awarded for the fastest tank, best costume/decorated tank and the best decorated pumpkin.
To register, visit playnorthplatte.com/tank-race, or drop off the form and payment to the North Platte Visitors Bureau, 101 Halligan Drive.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!