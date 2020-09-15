 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Commission hosting pumpkin-themed Tank Race on Oct. 3
0 comments

Sports Commission hosting pumpkin-themed Tank Race on Oct. 3

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
An early-season float trip

Seven tanking teams take off on a race from Buffalo Bill Campground on Saturday morning. This is the third year for the event where teams of four people in costumes see who can paddle fastest to the finish line at Cody Park. Under cloudy skies the temperatures were mild, however, North Platte / Lincoln County Visitiros Bureau cauthioned everyone that a fall into the water this early in the year would result in a chilling experience. The bureau’s executive director, Lisa Burke, said the event is a lot of fun and raises money for the North Platte Area Sports Commission. They are working to bring more, and bigger, sporting events to the area, such as the cornhole tournament that took place in North Platte in January. It takes money to do that, but brings attention, and visitors to the area.

 George Haws / The North Platte Telegraph

The North Platte Area Sports Commission is hosting the fourth annual Tank Race a little later than usual this year because, well, it’s 2020, according to a press release.

This year’s race contains a plot twist: Teams must decorate a pumpkin with supplies provided to them while they race down the river.

The “Pumpkin Paddle” will start 11 a.m. Oct. 3 at Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area. The course will end at Cody Park.

Teams of four can register for $140 before Sept. 23; after that, the price increases to $180. Teams that register before Sept. 23 are also guaranteed a T-shirt.

Prizes will be awarded for the fastest tank, best costume/decorated tank and the best decorated pumpkin.

To register, visit playnorthplatte.com/tank-race, or drop off the form and payment to the North Platte Visitors Bureau, 101 Halligan Drive.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you're heading back to the gym during COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News