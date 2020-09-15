Sports Commission hosting pumpkin-themed Tank Race on Oct. 3

Seven tanking teams take off on a race from Buffalo Bill Campground on Saturday morning. This is the third year for the event where teams of four people in costumes see who can paddle fastest to the finish line at Cody Park. Under cloudy skies the temperatures were mild, however, North Platte / Lincoln County Visitiros Bureau cauthioned everyone that a fall into the water this early in the year would result in a chilling experience. The bureau’s executive director, Lisa Burke, said the event is a lot of fun and raises money for the North Platte Area Sports Commission. They are working to bring more, and bigger, sporting events to the area, such as the cornhole tournament that took place in North Platte in January. It takes money to do that, but brings attention, and visitors to the area.