This March, the American Red Cross is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.

“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in Nebraska rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” Nebraska-Iowa region CEO Jill Orton said in a press release. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to become a volunteer, give blood or platelets, make a financial donation or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED.

On March 22, you can also join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

Today’s Red Cross volunteers, blood and platelet donors and supporters are advancing the lifesaving legacy of Clara Barton — one of the most honored women in U.S. history, who founded the American Red Cross more than 140 years ago. Her vision to prevent and alleviate human suffering has never wavered: Generation after generation, people have come together to adapt this timeless mission for their communities’ most urgent needs.

When volunteer blood and platelet donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping further this spring. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31​​​​ will receive a $10 Visa prepaid card by email. Plus, they'll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa prepaid card — which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-31 :

Arthur County: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 20, Arthur High School, 111 Marshall Street, Arthur.

Chase County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23, Chase County High School, 520 E. Ninth St., Imperial.

Wauneta: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 13, Wauneta Palisade High School, 214 W. Wichita St., Wauneta.

Deuel County: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, March 9, South Platte High School, 610 Plum St., Big Springs.

Deuel County: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27, Chappell Fire Hall, 1650 Second St., Chappell.

Dundy County: 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 4-H Exhibit Building, 70495 Ave 338, Fairgrounds, Benkelman.

Frontier County: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Curtis Community Bulding, 201 Garlick Ave., Curtis.

Frontier County: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14, Eustis-Farnam Public School, 504 N. Ingall St., Eustis.

Furnas County: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 16, Community Building, 318 10th St., Beaver City.

Furnas County: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 27, Cambridge High School, 1003 Nelson St., Cambridge.

Hitchcock County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21, Hitchcock County High School, 318 West D St., Trenton.

Keith County: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14, Ogallala Fair Building, 1100 W. Third St., Ogallala.

Keith County: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 15, Ogallala Fair Building, 1100 W. Third St., Ogallala.

Lincoln County: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, American Legion Hall, 108 E. Second St., Hershey.

Lincoln County: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 29, Maxwell High School, 415 E. U.S. Highway 30, Maxwell.

Lincoln County: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15, Great Plains Health, 601 W. Leota St., North Platte.

Lincoln County: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 17, North Platte Blood Donation Center, 1111 S. Cottonwood St., North Platte.

Lincoln County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28, Venue 304, 306 E. Fifth St., North Platte.

Lincoln County: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 30, North Platte Blood Donation Center, 1111 S. Cottonwood St., North Platte.

Lincoln County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20, Sutherland Public Schools, 401 Walnut St., Sutherland.

Lincoln County: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9, Wallace High School, 151 N. Wallace Road, Wallace.

Logan County: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 22, Village Hall, 236 Main St., Stapleton.

Red Willow County: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 6, Ed Thomas YMCA, 901 West E St., McCook.

Red Willow County: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7, Cornerstone Fellowship, 402 W. Fifth St., McCook.