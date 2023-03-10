The American Red Cross is offering a Disaster Action Team “bootcamp” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 at the North Platte Red Cross building, 1111 S. Cottonwood St.

The bootcamp is a special disaster training session in which prospective volunteers will complete all the necessary trainings to become a DAT member. To register for the bootcamp, contact Marion McDermott at 308-258-1536, or Marion.McDermott@redcross.org.

No previous experience is required. Volunteers will be trained to respond to a scene of a disaster and properly assist those affected. Pre-registration is required.

For more information, go to redcross.org/volunteer.

DAT members distribute relief supplies, provide client assistance for temporary lodging and other disaster-caused needs, and offer some health services, mental health services and spiritual care. While the lodging, food and supplies are welcomed, many times it is the comfort and emotional support that DAT members provide that makes the most difference.