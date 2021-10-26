Red Cross offering prizes for blood drive

OMAHA — With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross is urging donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.

In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade, according to a press release.

Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs — ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).