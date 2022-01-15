Red Cross offers training session for new disaster relief volunteers

GRAND ISLAND — Last year, the Red Cross responded to more than 300 disasters in Nebraska, most of which were home fires. Red Cross Disaster Action Teams are the first line of care, comfort and compassion for those affected by a local disaster. As demand for Red Cross services increase, additional volunteers are needed.

“We strive to respond consistently in a timely and meaningful way, making services available to everyone who needs assistance,” said Rachelle Lipker, executive director of the American Red Cross of Central and Western Nebraska. “To do that, it is essential that we grow our base of volunteers.”

The Red Cross is offering a “bootcamp” in Grand Island on Jan. 29 at the American Red Cross at 404 E. Third St., according to a press release from the organization. The bootcamp is a special disaster training session in which prospective volunteers will complete all of the necessary trainings to become a DAT member. To register for the bootcamp, contact Marion McDermott at Marion.McDermott@redcross.org.

No previous experience is required. Volunteers will be trained to respond to a scene of a disaster and properly assist those affected.