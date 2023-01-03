Red Cross, Peyton Manning huddle up for blood drives this January

This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need — while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — by giving blood or platelets.

The start of the new year marks National Blood Donor Month — a time to celebrate those who generously roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care, the American Red Cross said in a press release.

As the busy holiday season winds down and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise, January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments.

Step off the sidelines and resolve to donate blood or platelets. To book a time to give, go to redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. In partnership with the National Football League, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Jan. 1-31 are automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13), and a $500 gift card for expenses.

To lead the offense against a potential winter blood shortage, Manning invites the public to join him in helping save lives.

“If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us," Manning said. "A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 5-31

Chase County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at Chase County High School, 520 E. Ninth St., Imperial.

Deuel County: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 23 Chappell Fire Hall, 1650 Second St., Chappell.

Frontier County: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Legion Hall, 108 N. Main St., Eustis.

Furnas County: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Community Building, 318 10th St., Beaver City.

Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 25, Cambridge High School, 1003 Nelson St., Cambridge.

Keith County: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11, Ogallala Fair Building, 1100 W. Third St., Ogallala.

Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 12, Ogallala Fair Building, 1100 W. Third St., Ogallala.

Lincoln County: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 16, Community Building, 121 N. Main St., Brady.

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 19, Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St., North Platte.

Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 20, North Platte Blood Donation Center, 1111 S. Cottonwood St., North Platte.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 27, St. Patrick Parish Hall, 415 N. Chestnut St., North Platte.

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31, NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 23, Sutherland Public Schools, 401 Walnut St., Sutherland.

Logan County: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 11, Village Hall, 236 Main St., Stapleton.

McPherson County: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 13, McPherson County Fair Building, 519 Sixth St., Tryon.

Perkins County: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9, Perkins County Fairgrounds, 100 Garfield Ave., Grant.

Red Willow County: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 10, McCook Learning Center, 600 W. Seventh St., McCook.