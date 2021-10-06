Red Ribbon Week promotes drug education

OMAHA — Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King stressed the importance of drug education and prevention at a Red Ribbon Week proclamation signing ceremony attended by Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley at the Capitol in Lincoln.

Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s oldest and largest drug misuse prevention awareness program, occurring annually in October. Red Ribbon Week began following the death of DEA Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was tortured and murdered in 1985 by drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico. After Camarena’s death, people began wearing red ribbons to honor his sacrifice. Today, millions of people celebrate Red Ribbon Week by wearing red ribbons, participating in community anti-drug events and pledging to live drug-free lives, according to a press release.

To promote Red Ribbon Week, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 23 to 31 as Red Ribbon Week in the state of Nebraska, urging all citizens to take note of the observance.

Throughout October, DEA investigators and fellow law enforcement partners will visit schools across the state educating students on the dangers of drugs and reminding them of the importance of avoiding experimentation.

For more information, go to getsmartaboutdrugs.gov and justthinktwice.gov.