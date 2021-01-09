Reflecting back on a year of foraging

As the year has come to an end, it can help to look back at forage management production and learn what to improve to make it better next year.

Did last spring come in so fast that before you knew it, thistles were already blooming? This spring, make it a point to spray just as corn planting begins and you should have good success.

When did your pastures run out? Mid-summer? Late-summer? Fall? You have plenty of annual forage options to fill any gaps. Plant and use these annual forages when your other pastures have slow growth and are stressed so you have plenty of grazing for your cattle.

Did you take an extra late cutting of alfalfa in the fall because of good September and October growth? That hay was high quality, so either sell it for a premium price or use it only for special feeding situations. This coming spring, though, it may start to grow a little slower. If so, let it start to bloom before cutting.