Regents approve engagement center at UNK’s University Village

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved a project Friday that will connect academics, government and business while strengthening Kearney’s role as a regional hub and portal to greater Nebraska.
The board voted unanimously to support a public-private partnership that will add a Regional Engagement and Alumni Center to the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s University Village development.
Chancellor Doug Kristensen called the $15.6 million project a “centerpiece and anchor” for University Village that will attract talented students and faculty to UNK, bring new businesses to the city and benefit employers across the state.
“As we prepare to develop the Regional Engagement and Alumni Center, it’s clear that it will be a linchpin of University Village and future development,” Kristensen said. “This building will serve as a destination and gathering place for central and western Nebraska and beyond to engage the university and community on a variety of issues that are critical to the region.”
The Regional Engagement and Alumni Center is planned as a two-story, 49,000-square-foot facility to be located directly west of the Village Flats residence hall. Under the plan approved Friday, completion will be in summer 2022.
It will feature meeting, conference and public gathering spaces designed to accommodate both large and small events, as well as state-of-the-art technology capable of connecting people from across the world through virtual meetings and presentations. The building could host career fairs, campus and community events, lectures, public hearings, government meetings and countless other engagements.
The first of several office buildings planned at the 104-acre University Village development, the Regional Engagement and Alumni Center will also serve as a destination for professional firms, public and private agencies and nonprofits looking to lease office space in central Nebraska.
UNK will own and occupy approximately 24,000 square feet, and the UNK Alumni Association and University of Nebraska Foundation, currently located at 214 W. 39th St. in Kearney, will also call the building home. Other tenants will be announced as lease agreements are finalized.
This colocation opens the door to expanded educational and experiential learning opportunities for UNK students while introducing businesses to a large pool of potential employees.
“The Regional Engagement and Alumni Center will elevate the university and our partners,” Kristensen said. “It will inspire and connect visionaries in Kearney and across our great state in meaningful and impactful ways.”
