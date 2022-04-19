Regional 420 enforcement effort combats impaired driving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Although its origins are uncertain, April 20 (more commonly known as 420) has become synonymous with marijuana use and, in some circles, the date is a marijuana “holiday.”

Today, there will likely be an increase in marijuana use, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a press release.

To help keep drug-impaired drivers off the roads, NHTSA Region 7 — Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska — is spreading the message that drug-impaired driving of any kind is dangerous and illegal. NHTSA reminds drivers: “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI.”

Just like drunk driving, drug-impaired driving is illegal nationally, and yet 24% of crashes — 28% in our region — where results are known across the country involve a driver who tested positive for drugs in 2020. Over the past 25 years, the number of automobile crashes with fatalities where at least one driver involved tested positive for drugs has surged across all Region 7 states as well. In 2020, the percentage of crashes with fatalities where at least one driver tested positive for drugs: Arkansas, 45%; Iowa, 24%; Kansas, 11%; Missouri, 33%; and Nebraska, 15%.

“Drug-impaired driving is on the rise in our region and across the country. It is a safety issue for everyone on the road,” said NHTSA Region 7 Administrator Susan DeCourcy.

“We hope that people will think twice before driving while impaired by drugs. It is deadly for the driver, passengers, and for other people on roadways. Every day, we share the road with our friends, families, and neighbors so if you are taking any type of drug, prescription, over-the-counter or illegal, pass your keys to a sober driver. Remember: A DUI is for more than just alcohol.”