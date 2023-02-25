Telegraph staff reports

The Buffalo Bill Regional Cornhole Tournament will start Friday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.

The tournament is organized by the North Platte Area Sports Commission, the local 308 Cornhole League and the regional director for the American Cornhole League.

Competition levels include: Open (top players), competitive and intermediate.

The Blind Draw Tournament kicks things off Friday. There is a 80% payout with a $400 bonus to the champions. Cost is $25 per person in advance or $35 day of. ACL members can earn discounts on tournament fees.

Friday registration begins at 5 p.m., with the tournament beginning at 6 p.m.

“The Blind Draw is a unique tournament that you enter as an individual and you get randomly assigned a partner to play with for the duration of the tournament,” said Samantha Geisler, sports tourism and events specialist for the commission and Visit North Platte. “It’s just your luck if you get paired with a good partner, or a bad one.”

At 9 a.m. Saturday the ACL Doubles Tournament begins, followed by singles tournaments. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Payouts and cost per team/person vary by competition level and division. Visit North Platte has added $5,000 to the prize pool.

“We’re expecting around 200 participants to come in from all over the region,” Geisler said. “In fact, we have blasted this tournament heavily in eastern Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Wyoming, and we always get a good following of participants from the Dakotas and our friends in Colorado. When we provide a good payout, that draws in a lot of people! Which, then, provides sports tourism dollars into our community.”

The public is invited to come out and watch. Concessions will be provided by the D&N Event Center and bar provided by Longhorn Bar in Sutherland.

Many cornhole exclusive vendors will also fill the facility. For more details on the tournament, payouts or divisions go to playnorthplatte.com, app.iplayacl.com or contact Samantha Geisler at 308-221-6865 or sgeisler@playnorthplatte.com.