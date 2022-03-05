 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registration begins on Monday at MPCC

Current students can register for summer and fall classes at Mid-Plains Community College beginning Monday. New students will be able to sign up starting March 14.

The first round of fall classes will begin Aug. 21. Students are encouraged to sign up early for any courses they plan to take.

An admissions application can be found under the “admissions” tab at mpcc.edu. A list of available courses can be viewed by clicking the “MyMPCC” button in the upper right hand corner of the website.

To make an appointment with an advisor, call 308-535-3701 in North Platte or 308-345-8110 in McCook.

MPCC provides numerous scholarships, grants and loans to those who qualify. More information about financial assistance is available by calling 308-221-6444.

