Registration for BeefWatch webinar now open

The BeefWatch webinar series is designed to highlight management strategies in grazing, nutrition, reproduction and economics to increase cow/calf and stocker production efficiency and profitability. Each webinar will begin at 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

The focus for this month’s webinar series is “Preparing and Managing for the Calving Season” with the following speakers and topics:

» Jan. 5, “Preventing calf scours,” by Halden Clark, Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center: Is there a way to reduce the likelihood of calf scours without adding additional vaccines or other cash expenses to your current program? Could it be as simple as a few carefully planned pen or pasture moves? Register at ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_beIwSusvYN4D8H3.

» Jan. 12, “Calving tool box and record keeping,” by Lindsay Waechter-Mead and Erin Jobman, Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center: Waechter-Mead will discuss her favorite tools to have ready for calving season and tricks to help make it a smooth season. Jobman will discuss how to derive valuable knowledge from your calving records. Register at ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_afQJrmfVUUIalYF.