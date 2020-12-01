Registration open for BeefWatch Webinars

The BeefWatch Webinar series is designed to highlight management strategies in grazing, nutrition, reproduction and economics to increase cow/calf and stocker production efficiency and profitability.

More information about the BeefWatch Webinar series can be found at beef.unl.edu/beefwatch-webinar-series

Each webinar will begin at 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 8 and 15.

Randy Saner of the West Central Research and Extension Center will discuss pricing replacement heifers on Dec. 8.

Dr. Matt Spangler of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will discuss bull selection on Dec. 15.

There is no cost to participate in this webinar series.