Registration open for Masker Football Academy

The camp featuring current Husker quarterback and former Kearney Catholic quarterback Matt Masker will be at the high school football field behind the school, 500 S. Silber Ave.

Second through fifth graders will hit the field from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while sixth through eighth graders will go from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $60 per player. To register, go to maskerfootballacademy.com. A free T-shirt is included in registration and there will be prizes, autographs and photos.