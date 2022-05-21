 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Registration open for Masker Football Academy

  • 0
Local News

Registration is open for the Masker Football Academy on June 11 at St. Patrick High School.

The camp featuring current Husker quarterback and former Kearney Catholic quarterback Matt Masker will be at the high school football field behind the school, 500 S. Silber Ave.

Second through fifth graders will hit the field from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while sixth through eighth graders will go from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $60 per player. To register, go to maskerfootballacademy.com. A free T-shirt is included in registration and there will be prizes, autographs and photos.

Camp staff include current Huskers Heinrich Haarberg, Jacob Herbek, Zach Weinmaster, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Ernie Hausmann, Travis Vokolek and Chubba Purdy.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News